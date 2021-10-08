Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Increases By 22.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $25.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

