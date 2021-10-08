Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Drops By 17.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

