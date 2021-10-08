Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Rises By 22.7%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.