Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Grows By 19.1%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. Koppers has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $39.44.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
