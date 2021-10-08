Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Grows By 19.1%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. Koppers has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Koppers by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

