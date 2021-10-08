Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases By 23.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

