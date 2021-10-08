Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases By 23.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
