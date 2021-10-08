Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Increases By 20.0%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NHNKY stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

