Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Grows By 27.1%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

