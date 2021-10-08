Short Interest in Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Grows By 23.1%

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QRMLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Quest Rare Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Rare Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Rare Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.