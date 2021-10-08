Short Interest in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Increases By 17.4%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

