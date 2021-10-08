Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 21.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

