Short Interest in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Declines By 18.4%

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SLCT opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.91. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 339,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

