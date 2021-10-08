Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Grows By 20.2%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 923,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $160.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

