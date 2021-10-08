Short Interest in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Grows By 27.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

