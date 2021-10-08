Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rises By 24.4%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 988,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

