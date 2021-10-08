Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

