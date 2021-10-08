Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 536,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,803,000 after buying an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

