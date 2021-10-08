Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.61

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 1766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $266,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 64.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

