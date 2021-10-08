Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

