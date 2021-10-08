Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $151.72

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $155.81. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $164.49, with a volume of 25,042 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

