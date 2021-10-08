Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1,820.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,966,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.38 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

