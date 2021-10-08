Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,187,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

