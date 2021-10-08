Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

