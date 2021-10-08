Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.