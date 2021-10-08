Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 314,806 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 242,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

