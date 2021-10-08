Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 36,270 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

