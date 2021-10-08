Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 53.93. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

