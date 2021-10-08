Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:EDTK remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Friday. 164,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,692. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

