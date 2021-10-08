Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

