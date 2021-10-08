Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $11,975,269.60 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $320.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.93. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

