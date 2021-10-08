Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Equities researchers at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ILIAF. Barclays downgraded iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. New Street Research downgraded iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iliad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.