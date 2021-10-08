Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €35.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.