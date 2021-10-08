Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €35.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.66.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
