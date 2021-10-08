SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.37. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 43.43%. As a group, analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

