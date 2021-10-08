Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $132.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

SOHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 16,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.