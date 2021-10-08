Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 183.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

