SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 328,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,615,358 shares.The stock last traded at $165.54 and had previously closed at $164.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

