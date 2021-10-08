Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPMYY stock remained flat at $$14.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

