Splintershards (SPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.11 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $90.02 million and $5.11 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00063025 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

