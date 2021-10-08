Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.