Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 163.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 235,437 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

