SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,405 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.52% of SS&C Technologies worth $278,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,351. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

