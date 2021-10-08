SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

