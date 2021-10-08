SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 361.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.35) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.86 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

