STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Sells $1,717,950.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

