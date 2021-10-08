Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 21,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 566,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

