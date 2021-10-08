Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.