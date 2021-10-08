State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 14,272 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $488.40 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.15 and its 200-day moving average is $450.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.