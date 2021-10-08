State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.07 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

