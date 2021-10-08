State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of SPX FLOW worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 112.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

