State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.