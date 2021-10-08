State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,532 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $229.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

